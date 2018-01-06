Transmit for iOS Bites the Dust

This is a sad day:

Transmit iOS made about $35k in revenue in the last year, representing a minuscule fraction of our overall 2017 app revenue. That’s not enough to cover even a half-time developer working on the app. And the app needs full-time work — we’d love to be adding all of the new protocols we added in Transmit 5, as well as some dream features, but the low revenue would render that effort a guaranteed money-loser.

I totally understand where Panic is coming from, and I’m sure it’s the right decision for them, but it still makes me sad. I have transmit on the second page on my iPhone and the first page of my iPad. It’s one of the first apps I mention when talking about how much more I like iOS than Android as well as being one of the apps that lets me go Mac-free more easily.

This does not affect Transmit 5 for Mac. It’s doing extremely well This also does not affect Coda iOS and Prompt iOS, both of which are still going strong

I’m happy to hear that Coda and Prompt for iOS, as well as Transmit for Mac are doing well, but Transmit has been my keystone in that set for a long time.

Transmit for iOS will disappear from the App Store soon, so if you want to pick it up before it goes away, you can buy it from the App Store.