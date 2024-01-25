Until his dying day

Bastian Allgeier: My Grandpa Was a Nazi

I wondered for many years, how all of this could have happened. How people like my grandpa turned into monsters and people around him watched or turned into monsters with him. The last years made this very clear.

Sometimes you see a blog post and think to yourself "fuck, this must’ve been hard to write.” Bastion’s story about his grandfather who fought for the Nazis in World War II, and never repented for his actions or changed his loyalties till his dying day is one of those posts.