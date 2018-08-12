USB-C on iOS Could “Lift All Ships”

Chris Hannah on an advantage of iPads getting USB-C:

It would boost the USB C world just slightly more. Or at least move in the direction of having a single port that’s available on all Apple devices.

I waxed (semi) poetic about why I didn’t see a big draw to Apple adopting USB-C for its iOS lineup, but Chris raises a point I hadn’t considered: where iOS goes, the industry goes. It often takes Apple to popularize new things, and it makes total sense that USB-C may just need the iOS bump. Many of us assumed that Apple going all in on USB-C on their Macs would bring it to the mainstream, but maybe that’s just not the Apple platform that pushes the industry these days. The Mac may not be able to push a connector, but the iPhone and iPad sure have a better chance than anything else out there.

Oh, and if Apple made iOS more powerful to it could take more advantage of USB-C peripherals, then it would be even easier to bounce around between Mac, iOS, and PC.

I don’t know if I’m totally sold on this yet, but it is at least an interesting consideration.