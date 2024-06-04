Welcome to Comfort Zone!

I'm excited to announce Comfort Zone, a new podcast featuring myself, Christopher Lawley, and Niléane!

Comfort Zone is the newest member of the MacStories family, and we're extremely excited to be working with them to bring this show to life. It's fair to say we would not be where we are today without their help and guidance.

What is the show about?

Okay, so we wanted to do a tach show, but we didn't want to new a news show. Instead, we are all going to bring something interesting to talk about each week, and then there will be the challenge. In the challenge, someone will force us all to do something outside our comfort zone.

I won't spoil everything, but for episode 1 I forced Chris and Niléane to use Apple Reminders and the results were…explosive.

When does it release?

There is a trailer episode out now, but new episodes will drop every Thursday morning, with episode 1 going out June 6 (just 2 more days!).

Anywhere! The show should be available by searching in any app, but here are a few links to get you right there.

Oh, and did I mention it's also a video podcast? It will be going up on YouTube at the same time as the audio version. Subscribe to the MacStories YouTube channel to see us in person!

Personal thoughts

I've done quite a few projects over the years, with this blog and my YouTube channel being the most substantial and most successful. I think Comfort Zone has every opportunity to be even bigger and better than anything I've done before.

I've also always kept my projects very personal. Birchtree, YouTube, and my previous podcast endeavors have been one-man operations, and this is the first time I'm doing something as a team. Having the backing of MacStories and the collaboration of two good friends is a great feeling I'm not used to having in my side projects.

I hope you enjoy it!

As one final note, if you are interested in advertising on the show, get in touch with MacStories and they will help you out.