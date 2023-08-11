Why I love building Lego as an adult
Jason Cipriani: I Just Fell in Love With Lego as an Adult — Here’s Why
It’s a story she’s heard many times. A story of adults discovering or rediscovering Lego and the realization that Lego isn’t just a toy but “it’s essentially that they have really fallen in love with the hobby. That has now become a part of their everyday lives. Because it has really helped them in terms of having that mental focus, giving them something to do to escape the toxic everyday stresses,”
I started getting into Lego again about a year ago, and I’ve built half a dozen sets since then. For me, the draw has been twofold:
- Building a set related to something I know well (Riendell, Diagon Alley, etc.) leads to tons of moments of appreciation as the Lego designers do a great job of cramming little details into every nook and cranny of their sets. Then once the whole thing is built, it just brings me a bit of joy to see a miniature version of whatever I built on my shelf.
- At work I’m dealing with unclear or shifting requirements and success metrics. What success looks like can be unclear, and it’s up to me to figure out how to accomplish things, even when the path to get there is unclear. With Lego sets, the instructions are well done and it’s cathartic to have very clear instructions on what to do and to see success when I follow them perfectly.