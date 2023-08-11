Why I love building Lego as an adult

Jason Cipriani: I Just Fell in Love With Lego as an Adult — Here’s Why

It’s a story she’s heard many times. A story of adults discovering or rediscovering Lego and the realization that Lego isn’t just a toy but “it’s essentially that they have really fallen in love with the hobby. That has now become a part of their everyday lives. Because it has really helped them in terms of having that mental focus, giving them something to do to escape the toxic everyday stresses,”

I started getting into Lego again about a year ago, and I’ve built half a dozen sets since then. For me, the draw has been twofold: