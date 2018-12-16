Why I Personally Prefer the iPhone’s Camera

The iPhone has long been a leader in smartphone photography, and last year the Pixel asserted itself in a big way, immediately becoming many people’s new favorite. While I’ve used every iPhone since the 5 and the Pixel 2 and 3, I personally prefer the iPhone for still photography in most cases.

This is not the most popular opinion in some tech circles, but it is just how I feel. I made this video primarily because I took a picture that I think illustrates very clearly what I like about the iPhone’s image processing vs that of the Pixel.