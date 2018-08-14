Windows Getting Online Clipboard Sync

Windows Central on this new feature coming in the next Windows release:

With Cloud Clipboard, Microsoft is creating a virtual clipboard that can be shared across all your Windows 10 devices, allowing you to copy something on one PC and then paste it on another. This is useful if you’re someone with multiple Windows 10 devices. It may even come to smartphones at some point.

This should sound familiar to anyone who uses iOS and macOS. Apple has had this on their platform for a while now, and it’s one of my favorite things about being all in on Apple’s platforms. Copy on my iPhone and paste almost immediately on my iPad. It’s magical.

This update will deliver a similar service, but only for Windows 10 devices. Time will tell how well it works, and the fact it’s only Windows to Windows sync means that most people won’t get a benefit as their phone/tablet is likely not running Windows, but there are 2 things about this that give me hope.

This not only adds cross-device sync, it also adds a clipboard history. I can’t live without this on my Mac (Alfred) and PC (Ditto) and having it built in at the system level can only be a good thing. Even if it isn’t perfect, it should push third party apps to up their game. There is a chance this could come to Android in the future. Android can allow for apps to track your clipboard in the background (with the user’s permission, of course) and Microsoft could make an app to do this. It wouldn’t help iPhone users like me, but it could certainly be great for tons of people.

I’ll be keeping a close eye on this one.