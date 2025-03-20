You’re telling me I’m holding it wrong? Really!?!!
Comfort Zone
Darth Chris makes an appearance, Niléane has an exclusive first look at…checks notes… the iPhone 16 Pro, Matt insists on talking about MacWhisper even more, and the crew actually all followed the rules in this week's challenge (a miracle!).
Weekly Topics
Other Things Discussed
- Niléane’s Nomad case
- Doppler music app
- Stephen Hackett’s macOS wallpaper collection
- Keyboard Maestro
- Chris’s automated wallpaper
- Calendar and Reminder Wallpaper shortcut
- GeekTool
