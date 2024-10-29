YouTuber Patrick Willems? No, no. Filmmaker Patrick Willems 👌

Jennifer Maas writing for Variety: 'Dinner Plan' Short Film at Nebula Casts Griffin Newman, Zach Cherry

Nebula has set the cast for its upcoming short film from “Night of the Coconut” director and popular video essayist Patrick Willems, “The Dinner Plan.” A dark comedy about a guy with a rare food allergy who’s trying to make it through a stressful dinner party at his boss’s house, the cast includes “The Tick” star Griffin Newman, “American Fiction’s” Miriam Shor and “Severance” star Zach Cherry, among four other stars.

This makes me so happy. Patrick Willems is my favorite YouTube video essayist, and I’m delighted to see him get to make a film with a real cast of actors you have probably even heard of. I hope it’s great!

For the record, Willems has made a feature film already, Night of the Coconut, but The Dinner Plan looks to be a big step up in terms of production.