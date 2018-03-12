A Quick BirchTree Update

You may have noticed output as been a little slower than usual around here and I just wanted to assure everyone that all is well on the BirchTree front. My professional responsibilities have grown significantly in the past few weeks and I simply haven’t had the time to commit to the site that I usually do.

I expect things to get more normal in the next couple weeks, so I hope you stick with me (there’s nothing wrong with a quiet RSS feed every once in a while 😜).

And if you haven’t noticed anything, pretend you didn’t see this post!