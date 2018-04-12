A Supporting Character in Everyone Else’s Narrative

It’s hard to be a team player sometimes. I know it is for me, at least. We so easily get sucked into our own thing, assuming that what we have going on is the most important thing ever. We are all the center of our own universes, after all.

But the value of breaking out of that mindset and collaborating with others is so immensely important. You are not the center of the universe, you’re a supporting character in everyone else’s story. You can be the lone wolf hero in your own world, but that really just writes you out of everyone else’s narrative.

Build those relationships.

Make a point to make time to help others achieve their goals.

Step back when you can’t improve a situation.

Even for totally selfish reasons, do it so that when you need help, people are present and willing to jump in to lift you up. This is not an original idea at all, but it’s good to be reminded of it on a regular basis.