A.I. is Usually Like Talking to a 3 Year Old

Every app gives me recommendations, but none of them are any good:

It’s a cool idea for a future, but right now none of my apps are anywhere close to delivering on that promise. And if I’m being honest, this horrible in-between stage is making my phone a lot less fun.

In 2018, A.I. is good at a lot of things, but it appears to be atrocious at guessing what we want to do next. The “watch now” screen on Hulu TV is the last place I go to find something to watch, Google Assistant’s suggestions for searches or text message replied are hilariously bad, music apps just get me things I want to listen to by giving me like 20 options and usually 1 or 2 of them are on point.

It’s like most A.I. interfaces are 3 year old kids most of the time. You’re looking for dinner and they hand you a toy truck. Ok, sometimes I want to play with you and the truck, but not now. Or you ask them what their favorite color is and they say bananas.

We’re in a awkward years of A.I. tech and it’s both magical and maddening. The majority of the time, a computer has no idea what my next move is, and when it tries to guess it has a pitifully low success rate. But sometimes it nails it and you really feel like you’re living in the future you always dreamed of as a kid. We’re getting there, and we have to go through this phase, but man oh man is it awkward today.