Minor profanity warning on this one. The tweet in question has the f-bomb in it, and I do mention it a few times in the episode.

The tweet in question:

Nilay made this point on Vergecast, but the people who have replaced their laptops with an iPad are people who do fuck all work. The rest of us hard working people use a laptop, because we have real stuff to do other than send emails and fart around. Don’t @ me ¯_(ツ)_/¯

Wow…