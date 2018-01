I’ve added a few more wallpapers to my “texture” collection, which began with the Asphalt wallpaper from last week. All 3 of these were shot on an iPhone 8 Plus and look pretty darn good on any phone or tablet. As with the last textured image, these are very high res (50% larger than 4K) and have a lot of detail, so they’re larger JPEG files, so they may take a few seconds to load.

Enjoy!