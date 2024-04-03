Another Matrix movie, huh?

Warner Bros has announced they’re making a fifth Matrix film, not with either of the Wachowskis, but with Drew Goddard writing and directing. He’s best known for writing The Martian’s adaptation and writing/directing Cabin in the Woods.

Here’s my top 4 featured movies on my Letterboxd account:

Yeah, I’m a huge fan of The Matrix, and I probably like the sequels more than the average Joe. Then there was the 2021 follow up, which brought one of the Wachowskis (Lana) back, and is a movie about grief, loss, and a very overt critique of Hollywood’s reliance on franchises, endless sequels, nostalgia porn, and losing control of one’s work.

So yeah, I guess I’m just not that excited about a Wachowski-free fifth Matrix film. Maybe it will be good and I’ll have a joy watching it, but it’s getting the old raised eyebrow from me for now.