Apple Watch apps are growing up

David Smith has some great thoughts about Apple’s Watch announcements this week:

While previously there have been technical capabilities where watchOS apps could connect to external services without their iPhone present, the expectation I think has always been that this would be rare and unusual. Now it may very well be common and expected.

and…

As someone who has been making apps for the Apple Watch from the beginning this new hardware addition has be more excited than ever for the platform.

I’m getting really excited about what developers are going to start doing now that their apps are expected to work 100% independently from their iPhone apps.