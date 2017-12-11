Apple Watch Expected to Grow by 20-30% in 2018

Apple Watch 3 shipment growth to benefit Taiwan IC packagers in 2018 – DigiTimes:

Shipments of Apple Watch 3 are expected to surge 20% on year to reach 23-25 million units in the coming year, which will greatly benefit Taiwan players in the supply, particularly backend packaging and testing service providers, according industry sources.

As an Apple Watch lover, it always makes me happy to see headlines like this. We’ve gone from “Apple Watch is doomed!” to “The Apple Watch is set to break records again” very quickly.