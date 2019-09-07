Apple’s iPhone Event Invites: Hidden Clues or Just Like…Invites?
This keeps coming up on podcasts this year, so let’s look at the last 10 iPhone event invites and see what clues they held.
2019
Announcements TBD
2018
Announced
iPhone XS
iPhone XS Max
iPhone XR
Apple Watch Series 4
Connection
Nothing, it was just their new campus. Ish suggested this could be to tease a gold phone, but there has been a gold iPhone every generation since the 5S, so I‘m skeptical. Alex Walker suggests it is the ECG sensor on the Apple Watch.
Speculation at the time
People were all over the map on this one, but some people did suggest it meant gold…things (which again, I am not impressed with since all iPhone gens minus the X had a gold model since 2013). No one suggested anything to do with a health sensor on the Apple Watch as far as I can tell.
2017
Announced
iPhone X
iPhone 8
iPhone 8 Plus
Apple Watch Series 3
Apple TV 4K
Connection
Ummmm, nothing I can see, but Alex Walker suggests the colors line up with the iPhone X’s default wallpaper.
Speculation at the time
As far as I can tell, no one had good ideas about this one and certainly no one was saying this was going to be the wallpaper on the new phone.
2016
Announced
iPhone 7
iPhone 7 Plus
Apple Watch Series 1 and 2
AirPods
Connection
We finally have a connection! The iPhone 7 Plus got a second camera and they used it to debut Portrait Mode.
Speculation at the time
This one was pretty spot on, as people were positing that the second lens on the iPhone 7 Plus would let you create fake bokeh, which indeed came to pass.
2015
Announced
iPhone 6s
iPhone 6s Plus
Apple TV
iPad Pro
Hermes Apple Watch Series 0
Connection
The only stretch of a connection I can make is that the new Apple TV had Siri in the remote. It’s a stretch, but it’s something.
Speculation at the time
A few people did guess that Siri was coming to the Apple TV.
2014
Announced
iPhone 6
iPhone 6 Plus
Apple Watch
Apple Pay
Connection
Uhhhhhhhh…
Speculation at the time
The general consensus at the time seems to be have been that there was no clue, and I would agree.
2013
Announced
iPhone 5S
iPhone 5C
Connection
This one’s gotta be the iPhone 5C.
Speculation at the time
People were onto the idea of a colorful iPhone line.
2012
Announced
iPhone 5
Connection
This one gets the award for most on the nose: that’s the iPhone 5, folks.
Speculation at the time
And everyone at the time knew it too.
2011
Announced
iPhone 4S
Connection
The event was on October 4, at 10AM, at the point on the map, and uh, they’ll notify us about a phone…
Speculation at the time
No speculation, this was also right on the nose about the event, but not the announcements.
2010
Announced
iPhone 4
iOS 4
Connection
It was WWDC, soooooo…
Speculation at the time
Sooooooo…
Well, this brings us to the end of the road, as we are now to the point when iPhones were announced at WWDC. So with 8 total dedicated(ish) iPhone events we can look back on, this is what I’ve got:
- 2011: super on the nose, it was the date, time, and place, but not what this whole clue thing is about
- 2012: the 5 was for the name “iPhone 5”
- 2013: the first clue one, teasing colorful iPhones
- 2014: nothing
- 2015: Siri added to Apple TV
- 2016: definitely a clue for Portrait Mode
- 2017: nothing, but technically a wallpaper
- 2018: maybe gold, maybe ECG
By my count, that’s 2 completely on the nose, 2 where people guessed what the clue was, 2 with tenuous clues no one guessed, and 2 with no real clues at all. Let me know what else you see!