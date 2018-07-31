Arguing With Myself About Apple Financials (podcast #113)

Apple will announce their Q3 2018 financials, and I am as mildly interested as always. So instead of talking about the numbers (they’re not out yet!) today I’m talking about how those numbers can and can’t be used in debates on how good specific products that Apple makes.

The fact Apple makes billions of dollars a quarter on iPhones doesn’t mean the iPhone is without fault. At the same time, the fact sales are going up likely indicates Apple is prioritizing the features that customers are looking for, as they convince more people to buy them.

I argue with myself a little in this episode, as it’s a hard thing to nail down, especially if you are not a pro.