Big month for plagiarism

Case Marshall writing for Polygon: Hbomberguy’s 4-hour YouTube plagiarism video set social media abuzz

Brewis systematically goes through Somerton’s content, calling out multiple instances in which he plagiarizes — or heavily lifts from, without proper crediting — authors from other outlets, academics, and documentaries.

I know it’s a lot to ask, but Hbomberguy’s latest video, a 4-hour takedown of plagiarism on YouTube is absolutely enthralling. In a world where criticism often resists naming names, it’s a little disconcerting to see Hbomberguy really naming names, but it’s great and devastating for those caught stealing chocking amounts of work from other people.

Fun (see: not fun) to see this so soon after Casetify was caught stealing dbrand’s designs.