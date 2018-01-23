DuckDuckGo Updates Their Extension and Browser, Complete with Privacy Grades

DuckDuck Go on their company blog:

Today we’re excited to launch fully revamped versions of our browser extension and mobile app, extending DuckDuckGo’s protection beyond the search box to wherever the Internet takes you.

I don’t know if I’ll use their iOS/Android browser, but I’ve already installed the desktop extension and have checked out a few of my favorite sites. I think it would be great if tons of people installed this and got a sense for how private (or not) the websites they visit are.

In the interest of transparency, BirchTree gets a “C” grade from DuckDuckGo due to the fact they don’t have a read on my privacy practices and that I use of several trackers they felt worth blocking. I use:

Google Analytics for web traffic stats

Carbon Ads for website revenue (way better for your privacy than just about any other ad company)

WordPress has its own built in stats that I use as a backup in case something happens to my Google account

For fun, I also looked at Facebook to see what DuckDuckGo thought of them. The results were as I expected: