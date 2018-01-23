DuckDuckGo Updates Their Extension and Browser, Complete with Privacy Grades
DuckDuck Go on their company blog:
Today we’re excited to launch fully revamped versions of our browser extension and mobile app, extending DuckDuckGo’s protection beyond the search box to wherever the Internet takes you.
I don’t know if I’ll use their iOS/Android browser, but I’ve already installed the desktop extension and have checked out a few of my favorite sites. I think it would be great if tons of people installed this and got a sense for how private (or not) the websites they visit are.
In the interest of transparency, BirchTree gets a “C” grade from DuckDuckGo due to the fact they don’t have a read on my privacy practices and that I use of several trackers they felt worth blocking. I use:
- Google Analytics for web traffic stats
- Carbon Ads for website revenue (way better for your privacy than just about any other ad company)
- WordPress has its own built in stats that I use as a backup in case something happens to my Google account
For fun, I also looked at Facebook to see what DuckDuckGo thought of them. The results were as I expected: