Ghostty is the hot new terminal and it’s out now

Ghostty is a hip new terminal from Mitchell Hashimoto, who he described in October’s Ghostty 1.0 Is Coming:

With Ghostty, I set out to build a terminal emulator that was fast, feature-rich, and had a platform-native GUI while still being cross-platform. I believe Ghostty 1.0 achieves all of these goals.

Ghostty is free, open source, and doesn’t require a login to use (looking at you, Warp). I’ve been using it since yesterday and it is indeed very quick and feels very good on the Mac.

Ooh, did “feels very good on the Mac” perk up the ears of my Mac Assed Mac App friends? Well:

Ghostty uses the native GUI toolkit on macOS and GTK (plus libadwaita if available) on Linux. This means that Ghostty looks and feels (and really is) a native application on both platforms. This is in contrast to many terminal emulators that use the native GUI toolkits only to create a window.

You love to see it.