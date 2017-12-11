Google Assistant lets you sync smart devices with your voice

Google Assistant adds command for syncing smart home devices – Android Police:

You can now say “sync my devices” to Google Assistant (on your phone, Google Home, etc) to refresh all of your smart home services. For example, if you have Philips Hue lights and WeMo outlets, Google will pull the full list of your devices from those services. You can also just refresh a certain category, with something like “sync my lights.”

Implementation details aside, I approve of any attempt device makers make to improve the setup process when it comes to smart devices. The process is just too complicated today, and any move in the right direction is appreciate.

Of note, HomeKit on iOS makes this process incredibly easy, as you can use the Home app on the iPhone to set up any HomeKit-enabled device, you don’t need to download another third party app every time you get a new device.