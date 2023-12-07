Google releases Gemini Nano, which runs locally on Pixel 8 (just like Apple should next year)

Casey Newton reporting on Google’s update to their AI backend, Gemini

In accordance with Google’s preference for chaotic branding, Gemini will be available in three “sizes”: Nano, which is small enough to fit in a smartphone and will power features in the Pixel 8 Pro smartphone starting today; Pro, which now powers Bard; and Ultra, which will begin making its way into products next year.

Google’s Gemini Nano running locally on phones is exactly the future I want. Of course the server-size energy-intensive processing is not what we want long term, and moving more of the processing client-side the better.

As I predicted a few months ago, but my hope for Apple is that future versions of iOS and macOS have their LLM build into SiriKit so apps can do things like checking writing standards, describing images, and all sorts of other tasks completely locally and privately.