How much extra space does the iPhone X’s screen get you?

There has been some minor confusion about how much benefit the iPhone X’s 5.8 inch display will actually deliver over the current iPhones on the market. Some have been overjoyed with the extra screen size, saying it will get them a screen like the iPhone 8 Plus, but in a smaller frame. Others have said it’s basically no different than an iPhone 8 once you account for the notch.

I’m not going to pretend to be the ultimate authority on this, but I do make an app that benefits from vertical screen real estate so I threw it in the simulator on the iPhone SE, 8, 8 Plus, and X. Here are the results:

Even with the notch making some of the top pixels inaccessible, the iPhone X still displays the most data of any iPhone in the lineup. So fear not, I don’t think the iPhone X is going to be a disappointment to iPhone Plus users and it’s going to be a whole new world for regular-sized iPhone users.