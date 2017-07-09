July 2016 iPhone Rumors Judged

This is the seventh in a multi-part series of posts looking back on the iPhone rumors from last year. I am doing this review to put this year’s rumors into perspective. With the wisdom of hindsight, maybe we can look back on how last year’s rumors shook out and see if that colors our view of the rumor season we’re in now. At the very least this will be a fun trip down Apple rumor memory lane.

July 2016

Overall Score: 6/11

Jul 5 – iPhone 7 to Start at 32GB of Storage, Replacing 16GB Base Model

The new iPhones are expected to have more storage for those photos. Instead of 16GB as a starting point for the entry-level iPhone, the new starting point will be 32GB, according to a person familiar with Apple’s iPhone plans.

Verdict: Correct!

Jul 6 – Latest iPhone 7 Design Renderings Show Stereo Speakers and Larger Cameras

Verdict: Correct, totally nailed it!

Jul 11 – Clearest Shot Yet of iPhone 7 Case Confirms Subtle Design Tweaks

One of the clearest shots of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 7 case has been posted over on French site Nowhereelse.fr this morning.

Verdict: Correct, that’s totally a gold iPhone 7.

Jul 12 – iPhone 7 Plus Follow-up Images Reignite Smart Connector Rumors

Verdict: Wrong, although this is just more evidence to me that Apple was close to going with an iPhone with a smart connector and decided not to at a relatively late date.

Jul 13 – iPhone 7 Could Feature 1,960 mAh Battery, a 14% Improvement Over iPhone 6s

Verdict: Correct, the iPhone 7 has exactly a 1,960 mAh battery.

Jul 17 – New iPhone 7 Video Offers Side-by-Side Comparison With iPhone 6s

Verdict: Wrong, but only because this was a space gray phone, which Apple did not manufacure.

Jul 18 – iPhone 7 Mockups Revive Rumors of ‘Plus’ and ‘Pro’ 5.5-Inch Models

The iPhone 7 Pro features a dual-lens camera and a Smart Connector, while the iPhone 7 Plus and the iPhone 7 feature single-lens cameras and no Smart Connector. Early rumors did indeed suggest Apple was working on two versions of the 5.5-inch iPhone for release in 2016, but those rumors were later retracted and information has solidified around a single 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus with a dual-lens camera.

Verdict: Wrong, oh so wrong! The iPhone 7 in these images looks correct, but both Plus-sizd phones are wrong.

Jul 21 – Video Depicts iPhone 7 Mockups in Gold, Rose Gold, and ‘Space Black’

Verdict: Wrong, since these are not leaks, they are mock ups created by some random person. They’re close, but they’re certainly not part leaks.

Jul 22 – iPhone 7 Again Said to Ship With Lightning-to-3.5mm Headphone Dongle

No 3.5mm headphone jack

Dual-lens camera for iPhone 7 Plus

3GB of RAM for iPhone 7 Plus

Touch-sensitive home button

Improved waterproofing

Stereo speakers

A new darker color

Lightning-to-3.5mm adapter

Verdict: Correct! Every single one of those points is correct, although the image in the post is not quite exactly on with the look of the Plus phones.

Jul 26 – iPhone 7 May Include Flush ‘3D Touch’ Home Button

Apple’s iPhone 7 may not include a physical home button, instead adopting a touch-sensitive “3D Touch” home button, reports Mac Otakara. Such a home button would be flush with the body of the iPhone and would not actually depress when a finger is placed on it.

Verdict: Correct! Although Apple never called the button “3D Touch” it does detect pressure, so I’ll allow this.

Jul 28 – Possible iPhone 7 Lightning to 3.5 mm Adapter Surfaces in New Photos

Verdict: Correct! Yup, that’s exactly what Apple shipped in the box.