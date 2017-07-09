April 2016 iPhone Rumors Judged

This is the fourth in a multi-part series of posts looking back on the iPhone rumors from last year. I am doing this review to put this year’s rumors into perspective. With the wisdom of hindsight, maybe we can look back on how last year’s rumors shook out and see if that colors our view of the rumor season we’re in now. At the very least this will be a fun trip down Apple rumor memory lane.

April 2016

Overall Score: 2.5/4

Apr 4 – Dual Camera Said to Be Exclusive to 5.5-Inch iPhone 7

Dual cameras will be exclusive to Apple’s next-generation 5.5-inch iPhone, according to a new research note issued by respected KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

and…

LinX’s multi-aperture cameras are also smaller sized than single-aperture cameras, meaning the iPhone 7 Plus could have a slightly less protruding camera lens.

Verdict: Correct, and then wrong. They nailed that only the larger iPhone 7 would have dual cameras, but then they went too far and suggested the camera bump on the new Plus phone would be smaller. Oh, how wrong they were!

Apr 13 – iPhone 7 and 7 Plus Again Rumored to Feature Smart Connector, but No Stereo Speakers or Thinner Design

Mac Otakara says “the possibility is great” that both the image of the iPhone 7 Plus housing and the design sourced from Catcher are “the real thing.” The iPhone 7 Plus model featured a dual camera as has been rumored, along with a Smart Connector that Mac Otakara suggests could be used to accommodate a Smart Keyboard for the iPhone.

Verdict: Half right. The image of the iPhone 7 Plus is almost perfect, but the smart connector didn’t end up happening. This rendering is actually so spot on, I almost wonder if it’s actually a real model Apple had at somepoint or another and didn’t work out in the end. The shape of the phone, the camera bump, and the antenna lines are perfect, but the smart connector is just wrong. That said, the report also indicated the iPhone would get thinner, which it did not, the iPhone 7 a dn7 Plus are exactly the same dimensions as the phones they replaced.

Apr 25 – iPhone 7 Could Have Touch-Sensitive Home Button as Waterproof and Dustproof Rumors Persist

[S]upply chain rumors continue to suggest that the next-generation smartphones will be both fully waterproof and dustproof. Apple is also reportedly testing a touch-sensitive home button for its upcoming flagship handset, possibly meaning the iPhone 7 could have a flush home button, according to Taiwanese website DigiTimes

Verdict: Correct!

Apr 27 – iPhone 7 Plus Design Drawings Depict Dimensions Identical to iPhone 6s Plus

Japanese site Mac Otakara has shared images taken from MacFan, which seemingly confirm rumors that the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will use largely the same design as the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus.

Verdict: Mostly correct. The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus were indeed the same dimensions as the 6s and 6s Plus, but the rendering also shows a smart connector.