August 2016 iPhone Rumors Judged

This is the eigth in a multi-part series of posts looking back on the iPhone rumors from last year. I am doing this review to put this year’s rumors into perspective. With the wisdom of hindsight, maybe we can look back on how last year’s rumors shook out and see if that colors our view of the rumor season we’re in now. At the very least this will be a fun trip down Apple rumor memory lane.

August 2016

Overall Score: 12/16

Aug 3 – 3GB of RAM Again Rumored for Next iPhone, Likely 5.5-Inch Model Only

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has twice claimed the next 5.5-inch iPhone, tentatively referred to as the iPhone 7 Plus, will carry 3GB of RAM for improved performance, and now DigiTimes echoes that in a new report.

Verdict: Correct! The iPhone 7 Plus shipped with 3GB RAM.

Aug 4 – First Video of Working iPhone 7 Shows Camera in Action

Verdict: Correct. Watch the video and see what you think. This may or many not technically be an iPhone 7, but it at least looks exactly like the one that shipped a few feeks later.

Aug 4 – Photos Show First Functional, Powered On iPhone 7

Verdict: Correct, that’s definitely an iPhone 7.

Aug 4 – iPhone 7 Display Features Dual Sensor Cutouts and Longer, Wider Earpiece

The panel looks distinctly different than the front panel of the iPhone 6s, with a longer and wider earpiece that’s closer in proximity to the camera cutout and two sensor cutouts towards the top of the device.

Verdict: Wrong! That earpiece is far larger than what the iPhone actually used.

Aug 5 – Fully Functional iPhone 7 Lightning EarPods Shown Off in New Video

Today, MobileFun posted a video of a working pair of Lightning EarPods, and the overall look of the accessory appears more in line with Apple’s design than any of the previous leaks.

Verdict: Correct…I think. Those sure look like the real deal.

Aug 6 – 4K Video Emerges Online Depicting Three Versions of iPhone 7

Verdict: Wrong. Sigh, stop tying to make 3 phones happen, it’s not going to happen!

Aug 8 – iPhone 7 and 7 Plus to Feature Pressure-Sensitive Home Button With Haptic Feedback

Verdict: Correct, although again this is just another confirmation of a long-running rumor.

Aug 11 – New High-Resolution Photos Depict Gold iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Verdict: Partially correct. This is one that’s a little hard to judge. The body on both of these phones looks correct, but the golod coloring used is not the gold Apple actually used. I suspect these are mockups and not part leaks.

Aug 12 – iPhone 7’s Secondary Speaker Holes May Be Purely Cosmetic

Verdict: Correct!

Aug 15 – New Mockup Shows What the Rumored ‘Space Black’ iPhone 7 Plus Might Look Like

Verdict: Partially correct. This is a mockup and not a part leak, but it does pretty much nail the matte black color. Sadly, this also includes a smart connector on the back.

Aug 15 – Sketchy Rumor Suggests iPhone 7 Will Feature Faster Charging Speeds

Alongside an image of an iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 logic board comparison that does not seem to divulge any clear info to confirm the rumor, The Malignant says the iPhone 7 will feature “at least” five volt two amp charging.

Verdict: Wrong, the iPhone 7 charges just as fast as the iPhones that preceeded it.

Aug 17 – New Report Confirms ‘iPhone 7’ and ‘iPhone 7 Plus’ Names, Effectively Ending ‘iPhone 7 Pro’ Rumors

The new report nixes the chance for an additional third tier “iPhone 7 Pro,” which was a rumored dual-lens alternative to the single-lens “iPhone 7 Plus” early in the rumor cycle. The less-powerful camera option was said to be created by Apple as a fallback in case the dual-lens technology didn’t pan out. Now that everything seems to be going well for the company in this area, and mockups have repeatedly shown a dual-lens camera enclosure, it makes sense for Apple to revert to the well-known “Plus” moniker for its next-generation 5.5-inch dual-lens iPhone, and drop any reference to “Pro” altogether.

Verdict: Correct!

Aug 17 – 256GB Storage Rumor Gaining Steam as iPhone 7 Launch Approaches

DigiTimes, citing industry sources, is the latest to claim the iPhone 7 will feature up to 256GB of storage, corroborating previous reports from Chinese website MyDrivers and Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.

Verdict: Correct!

Aug 18 – iPhone 7 Camera Module Confirms Optical Image Stabilization for 4.7-Inch Model

A new leaked image of the iPhone 7’s rear camera module has been posted online today (via Nowhereelse.fr), bringing with it more concrete evidence that the 4.7-inch iPhone 7 will include optical image stabilization alongside its various other camera improvements.

Verdict: Correct!

Aug 30 – iPhone 7 May Have Fifth ‘Gloss Black’ Color Resembling 2013 Mac Pro

Verdict: Correct! This is the first mention I can find of anything mentioning the Jet Black iPhone.

Aug 31 – Spec Sheet Shows iPhone 7 Plus With 256GB Storage and Lightning EarPods

A photo claiming to show a specification sheet for a 256GB-capacity iPhone 7 Plus has been circulating online today.

Verdict: Correct!