June 2016 iPhone Rumors Judged

This is the sixth in a multi-part series of posts looking back on the iPhone rumors from last year. I am doing this review to put this year’s rumors into perspective. With the wisdom of hindsight, maybe we can look back on how last year’s rumors shook out and see if that colors our view of the rumor season we’re in now. At the very least this will be a fun trip down Apple rumor memory lane.

June 2016

Overall Score: 3/7

Jun 1 – iPhone 7 Series Said to Have 32GB, 128GB, and 256GB Storage Options

Verdict: Correct!

Jun 9 – Sketchy Rumor Says Apple Will Add ‘Deep Blue’ Color for iPhone 7, Drop ‘Space Gray’

Verdict: Wrong!

Jun 20 – iPhone 7 Rumored to Ship With Standard 3.5mm EarPods and Lightning Adapter

Lightning-equipped EarPods and wireless EarPods are two rumors that have been bandied about, but a new report from Japanese site Mac Otakara suggests Apple may ship the iPhone 7 with standard 3.5mm headphones and a 3.5mm jack to Lightning adapter to allow them to connect to the new devices.

Verdict: So close, but wrong! The iPhone did ship with a 3.5mm-to-Lightning adapter, but the headphones that came with the phone were Lightning as well.

Jun 20 – iPhone 7 May Have Dual SIM Trays for Use With Multiple Carriers

Chinese smartphone repair shop Rock Fix recently shared photos of alleged iPhone 7 components on microblogging service Weibo, potentially including dual-SIM trays that would allow for the smartphone to send and receive calls and messages from multiple phone numbers.

Verdict: Wrong again! 2 wrong rumors in the same day, yikes!

Jun 25 – Latest Alleged Leaked Image of iPhone 7 Depicts Larger Rear Camera

Verdict: Correct!

Jun 27 – Rumored ‘Deep Blue’ iPhone 7 Said to Actually Be Very Dark Space Gray

Following a sketchy rumor last week that said Apple is planning to introduce a “Deep Blue” color option for the upcoming iPhone 7, Japanese blog Mac Otakara has clarified to AppleInsider that the new color will actually be a “much darker” variant of space gray that is “close to black, though not quite black.”

Verdict: Still wrong! They were almost right, but calling it “not quite black” is not correct, the matte black iPhone is indeed black. It sounds like they were talking about something closer to the black iPhone 5s design.

Jun 28 – iPhone 7 Again Rumored to Have Flush, Touch-Sensitive Home Button

Apple’s Force Touch technology will reportedly be built into the home button to provide haptic feedback when pressed, much like the Force Touch trackpad on Apple’s most recent MacBooks. With haptic feedback, iPhone users would still feel the sensation of pressing on the home button even without a button to actually depress.

Verdict: Correct!