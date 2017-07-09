March 2016 iPhone Rumors Judged

This is the third in a multi-part series of posts looking back on the iPhone rumors from last year. I am doing this review to put this year’s rumors into perspective. With the wisdom of hindsight, maybe we can look back on how last year’s rumors shook out and see if that colors our view of the rumor season we’re in now. At the very least this will be a fun trip down Apple rumor memory lane.

March 2016

Overall Score: 2/3

Programming note, the iPhone SE was able to be unveiled, so I’m less interested in those rumors in March 2016, so we’ll only be looking at iPhone 7 rumors from here on out in the series. Additionally, March was a super slow month for iPhone rumors last year.

Mar 14 – Alleged Leaked iPhone 7 Images Reveal New Case Design

Verdict: Correct, and this was a big one! As far as I can tell, this was the first image of the actual phone. Sure, it’s not a physical copy of it, but that is absolutely a rendering of the final iPhone 7.

Mar 14 – Possible iPhone 7 Plus Dual Camera Module Depicted in New Images

This morning, Taiwanese site Apple.club.tw [Google Translate] shared images of a dual-camera module potentially destined for the iPhone 7 Plus, which matches earlier images of a dual-camera module shared in January by Chinese site Chuansong.me

Verdict: Correct…I think. The dual camera part they show in this leak does look like the part in the iPhone 7 Plus, but I can’t be 100% sure it’s the same exact piece. Either way, they get the point as we’re mostly concerned with how these rumors give an impression of the new phone.

Mar 18 – New Images Depict Alleged 7.04 Watt-Hour Battery Designed for iPhone 7

The battery lists a capacity of 7.04 watt-hours, slightly larger in capacity than the equivalent battery capacity listed for the iPhone 6s (6.61 watt-hours) and almost identical to the iPhone 6 (7.01 watt-hours).

Verdict: Wrong! I don’t know what this was a battery for, but the iPhone 7 shipped with a 7.45 Wh battery, and the iPhone 7 Plus was 11.1 Wh.