Limitless (previously Rewind) just got Sherlocked by Microsoft

Benj Edwards for ArsTechnica: New Windows AI Feature Records Everything You’ve Done on Your PC

At a Build conference event on Monday, Microsoft revealed a new AI-powered feature called "Recall" for Copilot+ PCs that will allow Windows 11 users to search and retrieve their past activities on their PC. To make it work, Recall records everything users do on their PC, including activities in apps, communications in live meetings, and websites visited for research.

If you saw this feature and thought, “huh, that sure looks like Limitless,” you would be absolutely right. Just a few weeks ago I suggested Apple should buy Limitless and build it into macOS natively, but Microsoft beat them to the punch by just building it themselves.

It’s an absolute classic Sherlocking, but it totally makes sense. The second I saw Rewind 2 years ago I knew it was something cool, but that was exactly the sort of feature that only works for more people if it’s built by the OS provider. Microsoft is already dealing with privacy concerns with it, so you can only imagine how people feel about letting a VC-funded company they’ve never heard of record everything they do, even if it’s all local, all encrypted, and theoretically actually private in the way people want.

It’s a brilliant feature, Limitless should be proud of what they built, but I do hope they’re angling for a sale to someone like Apple or Google because I’m not sure what the way forward for them is once Apple adds this to macOS as well.