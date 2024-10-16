Minor update to Quick Reviews

Last night I pushed an update to Quick Reviews to make 2 changes:

The reset buttons on the color, text size, and score names settings are now green and actual HTML buttons with aria labels, making them more accessible. I've disabled the "API" that allowed people to pre-fill the review with their own data. I thought this would be nice, but from my metrics, it looks like no one was using it, and it made working on the project harder for me, so I cut it.

I want to do some more work to improve the accessibility of the site, which I know isn't as good as it should be, and I plan to push out a few updates soon to get that in a better state. Also, the page is supposed to copy the review text to your clipboard when you export the review image so that you can easily add it as alt text to the image when you post it somewhere, but that doesn't work in Safari for some reason. We all run into "I followed the spec and it works in Chrome and Firefox, but I can't figure out why Safari isn't working," eventually…