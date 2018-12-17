My Favorite Albums of 2018 (podcast #147)
Listen to this episode at 1x speed!
This week I take a look at some of my favorite albums of 2018. Links to all albums are in the chapter titles so that you can easlity check these out on Apple Music if you hear something you like.
- Blue Madona by BORNS
- DAYTONA by Pusha T
- ye by Kanye West
- Kids See Ghosts by Kids See Ghosts
- Sleepwalkers by Brian Fallon
- Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves
- Tell Me How You Really Feel by Courtney Barnett
- Be More Kind by Frank Turner
- Boxer (live) by The National
- TPC by Tokyo Police Club
- The Anteroom by How To Dress Well
- Bottle it In by Kurt Vile