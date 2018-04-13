On the HomePod’s Supposed “Lagging Sales”

Report: HomePod sales lagging – Six Colors

Yes, the HomePod is a great sounding speaker. Yes, it’s ability to recognize its wake word, no matter the volume, is better than the Echo’s. But the amount of tasks that it simply falls down on gives me little reason to use the voice control part of it. Even something like playing music, which is supposed to be its bread and butter, is unreliable in my experience.

While I agree with Dan here, and I have been saying for months that the HomePod is too expensive and is focusing on features that don’t appeal to a mass market…let’s not jump to conclusions just yet.

January 22, 2018 – Is Apple About to Cancel the iPhone X? Poor Sales Mean Device Faces ‘End of Life’

January 29, 2018 – iPhone X Failure Forces Apple Into Drastic Action

And then…

February 1, 2018 – Apple Reports Record Results for 1Q 2018

“iPhone X surpassed our expectations and has been our top-selling iPhone every week since it shipped in November,” said Tim Cook

And of course there was hoopla around the Apple Watch as recently as last year:

May 17, 2017 – The Biggest Sign Yet the Apple Watch Is Failing

September 30, 2017 – Why The Apple Watch Series 3 Is Ultimately A Failure

And then…

February 1, 2018 – Apple Reveals Storming Apple Watch Success In Best-Ever Quarter

In the earnings call that followed the publication of the results, Apple CEO Tim Cook said, ‘It was our best quarter ever for the Apple Watch, with over 50% growth in revenue and units for the fourth quarter in a row and strong double-digit growth in every geographic segment.’ ‘Sales of Apple Watch Series 3 models,’ Cook went on, ‘were also more than twice the volume of Series 2 a year ago. Apple Watch is the most popular smartwatch in the world and gained in market share during the quarter, based on the latest estimates from IDC.’

So while I’m more than happy to say, “I was right!” I have been around the block enough to know for sure.