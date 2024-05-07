On those expensive as hell iPad Pro rumors…

Maybe the first Apple rumor of 2024 was that the upcoming iPad Pros would be extraordinarily expensive. Quoting that piece:

Apple's upcoming OLED iPad Pro will start at $1,500, rising to between $1,800 and $2,000 depending on size and configuration, representing a major increase in prices compared to Apple's current equivalents.

And:

If accurate, these price hikes would make the new 11-inch device over 80% more expensive than the existing 11-inch ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌ with LED Liquid Retina display, which starts at $799.

Apple revealed these new OLED-based iPad Pros today and each model got a $100 price bump, or 11% higher, not the 80% from the rumor. I commented on this at the time by saying:

This is a good time to mention that pricing rumors are notoriously sketchy, as you can’t find those in the supply chain

Wise words 😝