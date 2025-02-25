Perplexity is making a web browser

Kyle Wiggers writing for TechCrunch: Perplexity Teases a Web Browser Called Comet

“Just like Perplexity reinvented search, we’re also reinventing the browser,” a Perplexity spokesperson told TechCrunch via email. “Stay tuned for updates.”

Exactly one month ago I wrote “I think OpenAI’s next app is a web browser”, and today perplexity announced they were building one and it’s coming out soon(ish). My history with Perplexity products leads me to suspect it won’t be the browser for me, but I really don’t see how these companies can pitch agents that do things on the web for you without being able to use your own browser. That may give you the heebie jeebies, in which case this probably won’t be the product for you either.