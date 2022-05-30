Ranking Every Default iOS Wallpaper

iOS 16 is just around the corner (in beta form, at least) and that means I'll be using its new wallpaper on my phone for at least a few weeks. I thought it would be fun to rank the previous default iOS wallpapers from best to worst. All of these are pretty solid, and the middle of this list is a bit fuzzy, but I think the top and bottom ones really stand out.

Some oddities: first, I didn't count lock screen walls in iOS 1-3, and second, iOS 5 didn't seem to have a new default wallpaper…if this is wrong let me know and I'll add it to the list!