Reasons to be optimistic

Nick Heer: How to Be Optimistic About Technology Now

When I was much younger, I assumed people who were optimistic must have misplaced confidence. How anyone could see a future so bright was a complete mystery when, I reasoned, when what we are exposed to is a series of mistakes and then attempts at correction from public officials, corporate executives, and others. This is not conducive to building hope — until I spotted the optimistic part:

Cynicism and bad news dominates the headlines and our attention, but as Nick points out, there are plenty of things to be excited about that happened in 2023. We will continue to struggle, bad things will continue to happen, and great injustices will continue to infuriate us, but it’s worth recognizing the wins along the way as well.