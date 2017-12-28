Save $5 at Fandango When You Use Apple Pay

MacRumors reporting:

Apple is offering an Apple Pay promotion this week that discounts Fandango movie tickets by $5 when you make a purchase using either the Fandango app or the Fandango.com website.

This is exactly the sort of thing I was hoping Apple would start doing. Android Pay has done this once or twice in the past, and it’s a good way to get people to set up these phone payment methods on their devices. A certain percentage of people will get a kick out of the experience and use it again (and Apple hopes again and again and again).

Apple did a similar deal with Postmates in November, but movie tickets are a little more mainstream and I’d expect this promotion to get even more buy in.