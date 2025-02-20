Superhuman’s next big update looks very compelling

On the Superhuman blog: The Next Evolution of Superhuman AI 💖

Custom Auto Labels. Our built-in Auto Labels are great, but what's even better is making your own. Just write a prompt, like “job applications” or “requests for me to review work”. You can now immediately see when people apply for a job, or ask you to review work.

I’m really interested in these new updates coming soon to Superhuman, and I think their video walkthrough does an even better job explaining what these features are and how they work. I know some will call it a cult, but these are the sorts of things that make the app so compelling to me personally. I’ve requested early access to these updates, and will surely have a walkthrough of my own once I’m in.