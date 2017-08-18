Thanks for being patient

I just wanted to take a second and thank everyone out there for being patient with the blog over the past month or so. My post volume has decreased a decent amount, and that’s because I have 2 major projects in the works that are keeping me from writing smaller, more regular posts.

Only an idiot would be planning on releasing their biggest article of the year and their first app to the App Store on the same day. 😶 — Matt Birchler (@mattbirchler) August 13, 2017

The first project is my watchOS 4 review, which is coming along very nicely, and I hope it will be the authoritative watchOS review this year. It may be overly ambitious, but why not go for it, right?

The second project is an open secret, and it’s an iOS app called Today’s Forecast. I intend to have this app released the same week as iOS 11, but that’s a little ambitious. We’ll see how things go in the current beta, but I’m currently on track to hit that release window. Fingers crossed!