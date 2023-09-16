The best $3,500 I spent on my vision (one year of LASIK)

One year ago to day I made the best $3,500 purchase of my life. No, it wasn’t a super early pre-order of the Apple Vision Pro, it was LASIK eye surgery, and it genuinely changed my life.

I got glasses when I was in grade school, and I never liked them. I switched to contacts as soon as I could convince my parents to let me, and I was annoyed by them for decades. I just didn’t like having to rely on something to make sure I could see. It was mildly annoying daily, but I really bugged me whenever I was away from home for longer times. Even going to concerts was tricky since my eyes would get dry and uncomfortable later in the evening, which is not what you want when you’re driving.

I get that many people wear glasses or contacts and they’re not bothered by them, but I was.

So last September I decided it was now or never. I’d always talked about doing it, and it seemed like I should either do it or stop thinking about doing it “one day.”

One year later and I’m happy every single day that I made the choice I made. Being able to see perfectly all the time is a godsend and I don’t feel like I’ve had any downsides. I don’t have any issues with dry eyes or halos around bright lights at night, it’s been perfect for me. The closest I can think of as a downside is that I can’t hold my phone as close to my face in bed anymore. I used to be able to bring it an inch from my face and see it clearly, but now it needs to be a bit further away. That’s totally fine, and probably better for my phone usage anyway.

So yeah, I’m absolutely over the moon with the results, and I’m looking forward to many more years of great eyesight. It’s expensive, but if you can make it work, I definitely suggest looking into it and seeing if you’re a good candidate.