The day Birchtree grew up

Today's a symbolically big day for Birchtree! After doing this site and its many offshoot projects since 2010, I finally put a ring on it and registered Birchtree Productions LLC. 🎉

For you, this means basically nothing at all. Footers might be updated and I might invest in a logo or something, so this is definitely more of a me thing.

But just to say it out loud since I can and so I will, Birchtree Productions covers my creative work here on the blog and my YouTube channel. Any products like Quick Reviews also fall under this banner.