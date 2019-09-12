The Loop, Pulling No Punches

The New York Times shaming of a crying reporter is shameful

Hey Jack, here’s a piece of advice for you. Before you call people down for, you know, being compassionate human beings (and bloggers), maybe you should take a look in the mirror and decide how you can be less of a complete total fuckhead.

I read the opinion piece in the New York Times and thought it was insane.

Yeah, I disagree with this piece completely. Among other things, it’s really another “Apple in headlines gets clicks” article. Do they suggest Google, Microsoft, Sony, and Samsung should also stop presenting their new products. Almost every single point applies to them as well. Next month Google is going to debut a $1,000 phone, will trot out execs on stage, and I’m sure this writer will be just as upset about them doing it. Especially since there is an antitrust investigation into them initiated this week.

I just don’t get the motivation behind publishing the piece. I would have thought twice about publishing that here, let alone to the freaking New York Times.