The mind-bending way you can get better results from CharGPT

Mike Young: Telling GPT-4 You're Scared or Under Pressure Improves Performance

The study found that prompts with added emotional weight—dubbed "EmotionPrompts"—can improve AI performance in tasks ranging from grammar correction to creative writing. The implications are clear: incorporating emotional cues can lead to more effective and responsive AI applications.

Basically, tell ChatGPT your job depends on it giving you a better answer and it will do just that. Set aside whatever feelings you have about LLMs and let’s just acknowledge how profoundly weird and new that statement is.