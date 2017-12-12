The OnePlus 5T Can’t Currently Stream HD videos

Your shiny new OnePlus 5T can’t stream HD videos | Android Central:

In order to stream videos in HD from the likes of Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, etc., phones need to support something called Widevine Level 1 DRM. As some users on OnePlus’s forums have noted, the 5T only supports Widevine Level 3 which is capable of just SD video streams.

You must be kidding me! Sounds like YouTube does HD video, but basically no other major apps do anything but SD.

For a good laugh look at the comments:

What’s mind-boggling to me is why people want to watch videos like movies and TV on their phone instead of on a monitor or real TV.

And:

How was this not noticed / pointed out in the reviews of the phone? I mean, the original Oneplus 5 has been out for many months now and nobody has pointed this out until now??

