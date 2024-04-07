The only search engine I think goes toe-to-toe with Google

Jason Koebler writing for 404Media: Friendship Ended With GOOGLE Now KAGI Is My Best Friend

In all of these cases except for a blissful few years where Opera was easily better than Chrome, using a Google alternative felt like I was making a personal sacrifice by using an inferior product simply to avoid using the dominant Google one. Kagi, meanwhile, is simply better than Google, and is worth paying for.

Hard agree on search engines, at least. I’ve tried every remotely interesting search engine over the past decade and the best review I could ever give to any of them was, “the results are worse, but there are fewer ads.” Kagi was the first search engine that made me not feel like I was sacrificing search quality to get that cleaner list of search results.

Full disclosure, I don’t use Kagi anymore as it was a casualty of my subscription purge back in November, but I do think it’s pretty great.