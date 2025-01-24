A certain individual who owns a certain social media site spoke at a certain President's inauguration earlier this week and at one point gave a very distinctive salute. Now look, I'm not calling this billionaire a Nazi, and I'm not telling you whether I think he is or not, that's besides the point of this post.

This post is about the reaction to the salute. I can use my own two eyes, watch the video of this, and it's plain as day what this is. There are certain words and gestures that are so associated with terrible things that we as a people generally agree should never be done today. A Nazi salute is absolutely on the list.

But let's give this guy the absolute benefit of the doubt and say it was just a moment of exuberance and he accidentally made the gesture. Twice. Maybe he didn't even realize he'd done it until hours after when he saw photos and videos of himself doing it.

At this point the thing a normal person would do is say, "oh my god, I'm so sorry, I didn't mean to make that horrific gesture. I was just excited and I made what felt like random gestures in the moment. I've heard that actual Nazis are overjoyed with seeing me do this and of course I think they're repugnant and I don't support them."

Instead, the defense from this person and their fans hasn't been that, it's more been, "look at how sensitive these libs are. It's funny! Why do you have to be so serious? Bet you did nazi that coming."

Listen, the gesture was terrible, and it was even worse if he meant it. What I find distressing about this guy and his fanatics is that he simply can never be the bad guy and he can never admit to doing anything wrong. The man threw a Nazi salute to a crowd (twice) and his reaction is that the people who think that's a bad thing are actually in the wrong.

Anyway, that's where we're at right now in the US: possibly the most powerful person in the country throws a Nazi salute and half of the population is trying to find reasons why the people who think this is bad are actually the baddies.