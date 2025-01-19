TikTok is gone for at least a couple days, so here's some YouTube videos to stave off the boredom Posted by Matt Birchler 19 Jan 2025 — 1 min read I don't use TikTok so I have no idea, but presumably some people are like "what do I even watch on my phone now?"LegalEagle with a good explainer over what's happening. For the record, I think this sucks and isn't how any of this should have goneJacob Geller makes some of my favorite video essays on YouTube and I will always link to his stuffThe Nintendo 64 was a really weird piece to tech, and even modern hardware can struggle to emulate it correctlySpeaking of old gaming, this video does a good job explaining why retro games look worse than they did back in the day when viewed on modern screensAnd speaking of my favorite video essayists, Dan Olsen put out his latest video about fake Bigfoot tracks that spirals into something else entirely. You know, as he does.