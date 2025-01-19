Mastodon

TikTok is gone for at least a couple days, so here's some YouTube videos to stave off the boredom

Posted by Matt Birchler
— 1 min read

I don't use TikTok so I have no idea, but presumably some people are like "what do I even watch on my phone now?"

LegalEagle with a good explainer over what's happening. For the record, I think this sucks and isn't how any of this should have gone

Jacob Geller makes some of my favorite video essays on YouTube and I will always link to his stuff

The Nintendo 64 was a really weird piece to tech, and even modern hardware can struggle to emulate it correctly

Speaking of old gaming, this video does a good job explaining why retro games look worse than they did back in the day when viewed on modern screens

And speaking of my favorite video essayists, Dan Olsen put out his latest video about fake Bigfoot tracks that spirals into something else entirely. You know, as he does.