Today’s Forecast Spooky Update (and sale!)

I’m happy to say that Today’s Forecast has been updated just in time for Halloween with a new “Seasonal” theme. If people like this I’ll keep them coming for the rest of the year (specifically Thanksgiving and Christmas).

Also, the app is also on sale for the first time ever! It will be half off (99¢ US) from now until Halloween. If you’ve been on the fence, now is the time to jump on board .

You can download Today’s Forecast from the App Store right now!